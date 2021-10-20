Dancehall 'king' Shatta Wale has spoken for the first time after he was arrested and detained by the police.

Shatta Wale was arrested by the police on the evening of Tuesday, October 19, 2021. He was arrested in connection with a hoax shooting incident.

Photos shared by the police showed Shatta Wale behind the counter in handcuffs.

Following the news of his arrest, a number of Ghanaians have been bashing the musician and commending the police.

In reaction to the bashing, Shatta Wale has lashed out at his critics and told them to shut up over his arrest.

According to him, he was the one who reported at the police station so there is no need for people to make noise.

"I came to report myself so shut the f*ck up," Shatta Wale said in a post on Facebook just a few moments after his arrest was announced.

