Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale granted bail; video pops up

Shatta Wale has finally been granted bail following his arrest on October 19, 2021

The dancehall star was seen walking out of the station with an entourage

Shatta Wale got the who country worked up when he staged a shooting incident which he claimed happened in East Legon

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made bail after he reportedly handed himself over to the police following his shooting prank.

The Freedom hitmaker was seen in a video leaving the police station after spending the night behind bars.

He is reported to have availed himself at the police station after Jesus Ahuofe, the man of God who made the prophecy about him was picked up by the authorities.

Ghana's social media space went into a frenzy following reports that Dancehall star Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr had been shot.

The news went viral and it triggered an investigation from the Ghana Police Service who decided to bring finality to the matter.

Checks however showed that there was actually no shooting and that the dancehall artiste had made up the shooting incident.

After being exposed for causing fear and panic in the country, Shatta Wale came out to defend his action and claimed he was acting on a prophecy made by one Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe.

The brouhaha led to the arrest of the man of God and subsequently, two members of Shatta Wale's public relations team - Nana Dope and Gangee.

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Andrews Samini famed as Samini took a swipe at Shatta Wale for getting the whole country worked up with the shooting incident.

Taking to his personal Twitter space, Samini indicated that what Shatta Wale had done was not going to be taken lightly by the Ghana Police hierarchy.

Samini considered what Shatta Wale did as "cracking an expensive joke" and added that the Freedom singer was not going to be left off the hook for such an act.

