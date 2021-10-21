Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been remanded into police custody for one week.

The 1Don hitmaker was handed the remand sentence when he appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, following his arrest on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @hottytv

Source: Instagram

The court, however, remanded him into police custody to reappear on October 26, 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta is seen being bundled into a police van to begin his remand.

On his way Shatta Wale was heard shouting and swearing saying:

"I wanna fu*king sleep in jail for life."

Source: Yen