Video drops as Medikal appears in court in handcuffs; no fan shows up
A video showing rapper Medikal appearing in court for brandishing a gun has popped up on social media.
The rapper known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong was arrested on Thursday, October 21, 2020 after he was seen holding a foreign-made pistol.
He was seen in handcuffs as he was being transported from a police building into the court room.
Source: Yen