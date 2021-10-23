Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got a rousing welcome from inmates of the cells as arrived to be put in police custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

His arrest followed the circulation of news that he had been the previous night which turned out to be a hoax.

Shatta Wale was hailed by his cell mates as he arrived Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Original

Shatta Wale, who turned himself in, was put behind bars before being processed for court on Thursday, October 21.

A video has surfaced online showing the moment Shatta Wale was ushered into the police cell after his arrest.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video which has been shared by Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows inmates hailing the musician upon his arrival.

Shatta Wale was seen in handcuffs with his accomplices as they stood in front of the cell with the inmates making lots of noise.

See below for the video:

Source: Yen News