EMY Africa Awards: McDan is Man of the year; full list of winners
The night of Saturday, October 23, 2021, saw the Chief Executive Officers of the McDan Group, and Vodafone Ghana, Daniel Mckorley and Patricia Obo-Nai respectively adjudged the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year at the 6th edition of the distinguished Exclusive Men of the Year Africa (EMY Africa) Awards.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The award ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra and it saw performances from Fameye, Adina and legendary Amandzeba.
Below is the list of nominees and winners.
Man of the Year (Agriculture) – Solomon Kwadwo Kusi
Man of The Year (Health) – Bernard Okoe-Boye
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Man of The Year (Technology) – Francis Akuamoah-Boateng
Man of The Year (Humanitarian) – Monsignor Bobby Benson
Guardian Award – Tommy Annan Forson
Man of Style – Ebuka Obi Uchendu
Man of Courage – Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
Music Legend of The Year – Ebo Taylor
Men Group of The Year – Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Old Students – PRESEC)
The Settler of The Year Award – Samir Kalmoni
Citizen Personality of The Year – Dr Kenneth Ashigbey
Business Magnate of The Year – Ibrahim Mahama
Green Corporate Star Award – Zaacoal Limited
Fan milk Business For Good Award – Teni Agana
Lifetime Achievement Award – Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba
Woman of The Year – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai
Man of The Year – Dr Daniel McCauley
Fan milk Business For Good Award – Teni Agana
Lifetime Achievement Award – Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba
Woman of The Year – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai
Man of The Year – Dr Daniel McCauley
PAV Ansah Communicator
GIOVANI CALEB
DAN KWEKU YEBOAH
BERNARD AVLE *WINNER
NATHANIEL ATTOH
FRANCIS ABBAN
Discovery of the Year
WODE MAYA *WINNER
YAW TOG
KWABENA OFFEI-KWADEY NKRUMAH
STEVE FRENCH
THEODORE OHENE-BOTCHWAY
Creative and Support Arts Award
PRINCE KOJO HILTON
GILBERT ASANTE
DANCEGOD LLYOD
TONY TOMETY
FRANCIS BROWN *WINNER
KELVIN VINCENT
NANA ASAASE (PHILIP BOAKYE DUA OYINKA)
Music Man of the Year Award
STONEBWOY *WINNER
KUAMI EUGENE
MR DREW
KOFI KINATA
KING PROMISE
Man of the Year – Sports
JONATHAN MENSAH
BENJAMIN AZAMATI *WINNER
JOSEPH PAUL AMOAH
VICTOR KOFI AMPOFO
Designer of the Year
MICHAEL AKOTUA ADDO (QUOPHI AKOTUAH)
NANA ADU BOATENG (BLACK AND PHAMOUS)
PRINCE SACKEY TAWIAH (TOE TALK) *WINNER
KOFI OKYERE DARKO (NINETEEN 57)
OMONIYI MAKUN (YOMI CASUAL)
Brand of the Year
LAWEN TAYLOR
ATTO TETTEH
CAVEMAN WATCHES *WINNER
SKIN GOURMET
BÖHTEN
Actor of the Year
ADJETEY ANNANG *WINNER
MAWULI GAVOR
AKROBETO AKWASI BOADI
KOFI ADJORLOLO
PRINCE DAVID OSEI
Young Achiever (Male)
BABA SADIQ ABDULAI ABU *WINNER
FAROUK KHAILANN
MR. EAZI
RICHIE MENSAH
SHADRACK O. FRIMPONG
Young Achiever (Female)
ALBERTA NANA AKYAA AKOSA
BERLA MUNDI
DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (DELAY) *WINNER
GWYNETH GYIMAH ADDO
JULIET BAWUAH
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh