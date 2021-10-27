Fella Makafui Pens Emotional LOve Letter To Medikal After His Bail; Says For Better For Worse
by  Jeffrey Mensah

Actress Mrs Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has broken her silence after her husband was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Medikal was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the sum of GHC100,000 each.

The rapper was making his second appearance before the court after he was arrested on Thursday, October 20, 2021.

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui is celebrating Medikal's bail Photo source: @fellamakafui
Source: Original

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Fella Makafui has shared a photo of her and Medikal smiling during their wedding.

In her caption, Fella assured Medikal of her love and support saying their relationship was for better for worse.

"For better for worse !! 4lyf ❤️," her caption read.

