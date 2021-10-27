Fella Makafui Pens Emotional LOve Letter To Medikal After His Bail; Says For Better For Worse
Actress Mrs Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has broken her silence after her husband was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Medikal was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the sum of GHC100,000 each.
The rapper was making his second appearance before the court after he was arrested on Thursday, October 20, 2021.
In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Fella Makafui has shared a photo of her and Medikal smiling during their wedding.
In her caption, Fella assured Medikal of her love and support saying their relationship was for better for worse.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
"For better for worse !! 4lyf ❤️," her caption read.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen