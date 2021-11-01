Shatta Wale drops emotional song for friends he made while in prison custody

Shatta Wale has dropped a new song following his release from prison custody

The musician was seen in his studio singing about the plight of some prisoners

The Ayoo hitmaker was recently incarcerated for a number of days following his shooting stunt

Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video singing a song he recently composed following his release from a 7-day prison custody at the Amkaful Prison in Cape Coast.

The Taking Over hitmaker, in an Instagram video, was seen in what looked like his studio singing about prison life.

Shatta Wale mentioned the names of some of the friends he made in prison and touched on the plight of some prisoners.

According to him, some prisoners had been on remand for 5 years awaiting trial while some were serving from 25 years to life.

