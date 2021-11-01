Shatta Wale drops emotional song for friends he made while in prison custody
- Shatta Wale has dropped a new song following his release from prison custody
- The musician was seen in his studio singing about the plight of some prisoners
- The Ayoo hitmaker was recently incarcerated for a number of days following his shooting stunt
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video singing a song he recently composed following his release from a 7-day prison custody at the Amkaful Prison in Cape Coast.
The Taking Over hitmaker, in an Instagram video, was seen in what looked like his studio singing about prison life.
Shatta Wale mentioned the names of some of the friends he made in prison and touched on the plight of some prisoners.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
According to him, some prisoners had been on remand for 5 years awaiting trial while some were serving from 25 years to life.
Source: Yen