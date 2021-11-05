Natural girl: MzVee opens up on her recent glow and speaks on maintaining it

Musician MzVee has over the years dazzled her fans with her jaw-dropping photos

The Sing My Name hitmaker has recently spoken highly about what keeps her fresh and young

Aside from her music, MzVee is noted for engaging her fans with activities of her life chronicled on social media

Ghanaian singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpedo, known by her stage name as MzVee, is a talented Ghanaian singer known by many for her unique songs and natural beauty.

As one of the major female acts in Ghana and a role model to many Ghanaian youths, the way she looks whether on stage or off stage is very important.

Since her debut in the Ghanaian music scene, she has coined for herself the tag Natural Girl and with or without makeup, the Natural Girl and Dancehall singer is nothing short of gorgeous.

Recently unveiled the brand ambassador for Geisha Heritage, the all-new natural range of soap by Unilever Ghana’s Geisha Soap, MzVee has taken to a recent online video to reveal her best kept secret for her natural and unadulterated beauty.

According to MzVee, the secret to her great skin is using only natural products such as the Geisha Moringa Soap and Geisha Black Soap.

The new Geisha Black Soap is infused with activated charcoal and cocoa butter, which cleanses the pores of the skin and helps remove dirt and oil for clear glowing skin.

The Moringa oil soap on the other hand fuses Moringa oil and Glycerin, leaving the skin smooth and soft with a glow.

Geisha Heritage pays homage to Geisha’s African roots, which is made evident in its packaging which proudly features bold African print that has the power to stand out on shelves.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that MzVee, the most natural Ghanaian act who always pays homage to her Ghanaian roots has associated herself with a brand that is on a mission to care for the everyday Ghanaian skin with some of nature’s best secrets; Moringa Oil and Black Soap.

Source: Yen Ghana