Afia Schwar Shocks Fans As She Twerks And Opens Her Leg For Young Man In New Video
Celebrities

by  Jeffrey Mensah

Afia Schwarzenegger has set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a new video on social media.

The video shows Schwar having fun with a young man at D-Black's Tropical Fiesta which is happening at the Royal Senchi Hotel.

In the video, Schwar was dressed in a swimsuit with a transparent cover gown twerking on the lap of the man called Yankey Himself.

Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar has been having fun at Tropical Fiesta Photo source: @queenafiaschwarenegger
Source: Instagram

The young man held her as he liked and she obliged by opening her legs to spread across the guy's face.

Source: Yen

