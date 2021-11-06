Afia Schwarzenegger has set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a new video on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video shows Schwar having fun with a young man at D-Black's Tropical Fiesta which is happening at the Royal Senchi Hotel.

In the video, Schwar was dressed in a swimsuit with a transparent cover gown twerking on the lap of the man called Yankey Himself.

Afia Schwar has been having fun at Tropical Fiesta Photo source: @queenafiaschwarenegger

Source: Instagram

The young man held her as he liked and she obliged by opening her legs to spread across the guy's face.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: Yen