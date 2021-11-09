A video showing rapper Medikal sitting on a commercial motorcycle to avoid getting to court last for his next hearing has popped up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The rapper, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong is set to appear before court today, November 9. 2021, for brandishing a gun on social media.

Medikal spotted on okada. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

To make it on time for his hearing, Medikal left all his flashy cars at home and hopped on an okada to avoid the heavy traffic in town.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: Yen.com.gh