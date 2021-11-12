Yvonne Nelson: Ghanaian actress celebrates her birthday today with stunning photo
- Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is a year older today, November 12, 2021
- To mark the day, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo
- Yvonne Nelson is noted for chronicling her life for all to see online
Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is a year hotter today, November 12, 2021, as it marks her birthday.
The actress, in a new photo she shared, took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself.
She posted a photo of herself squatting in what looked like a living room while dressed in a glittering dress.
After posting the photo, she captioned it:
"Happy Birthday to ME"
Source: Yen.com.gh