Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is a year older today, November 12, 2021

To mark the day, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo

Yvonne Nelson is noted for chronicling her life for all to see online

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is a year hotter today, November 12, 2021, as it marks her birthday.

The actress, in a new photo she shared, took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself.

She posted a photo of herself squatting in what looked like a living room while dressed in a glittering dress.

Yvonne Nelson. Source: Instagram/yvonnenelsongh

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photo, she captioned it:

"Happy Birthday to ME"

Source: Yen.com.gh