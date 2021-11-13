David Mensah is catching all the trends online with his wedding today with longtime girlfriend, Justina.

In the latest development, the young rich Ghanaian businessman put his fleet of cars on display as he arrived to the undisclosed location for his wedding.

Photos David Mensah's wedding. Source: Instagram/ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

David Mensah famed as Davido GH was seen driving a green convertible BMW while his 'squad' followed in other luxurious cars.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen