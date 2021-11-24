Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has released beautiful photos and videos from her 39th birthday party.

Nadia turned 39 years old on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She started off her birthday by sharing lovely photos and thanking God for her mercies.

Later in the afternoon, she shared photos of her preparation for her birthday party.

Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Well, the party came off as planned and it was such a big occasion. Nadia has shared some of the best moments on Instagram.

Source: Yen.com.gh