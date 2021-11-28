Singer Wendy Shay has shared a video gyrating and twerking hard to her latest banger, Break My Waist (BMW)

In an Instagram video, she is seen in a see-through belly dance hip scarf and beautiful beads as she dances to her song

The steamy clip has gained traction on social media

Ghanian talented diva and RuffTown Records artiste, Wendy Shay, has uploaded an Instagram video gyrating and twerking to her brand new single, Break My Waist (BMW).

Born Wendy Asiamah Addo, she recently released an album titled Heat, with some of the songs, particularly Heat featuring Shay Gang still dominating Ghana's music scene and social media.

BMW promises to be another popular song and one of the people's favourites to celebrate Christmas and the coming holidays in December.

Source: Yen