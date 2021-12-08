Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, recently revealed that on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz that she has six children.

The last born of Maame Dokono's children happens to be a handsome young man called Samuel Kweku Adarkwa.

Photos of Samuel Adarkwa who is popularly known as Real Spooner have just been spotted on social media.

Maame Dokono's last born son is a handsome young man Photo source: @realspooner

The photos sighted on Samuel's Instagram page show a tight bond between him and his mother.

In the photos, Samuel was seen in the studios of UTV with his mother as she made an appearance on McBrown's show.

Samuel stood in between his mother and McBrown to take some lovely shots.

