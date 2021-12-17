This Week on #TwitterGhana: Afrochella, BHIM Concert 21, Francisca Lamini's 8A's

This week's review focuses on, #TwitterGhana and brings you a recap of all the trends and top stories you might have missed in this great country of Ghana and we hope you’ll enjoy this week’s edition.

Among the notable happenings in the week include the impressive performance of Keta Senior Technical School's National Science and Maths quiz female contestant, Francisca Lamini in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The only female to reach the final of the well-televised and publicised competition in the last 8 years, managed to score straight A's in all eight papers.

Photos of Stonebwoy, father carrying daughter and Francisca Lamini. Source: Instagram/@stonebwoyb, @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you the trends that made the news on Twitter this week.

Afrochella x Twitter Spaces

Anticipation is sky-high for Afrochella 2021, as the cultural and music festival partners with TwitterSpaces to present #AfrochellaSpaces, featuring conversations with guest speakers from across the continent and the diaspora.

In the Afrochella Spaces, Mukase chic, Biish Ville and Oyoo Quartey who were the guest speakers in the maiden edition had an interesting conversation on food.

Discussing the role of Hip-Hop & its influence on Africans from the 80’s till now, the second Spaces had A-list guests including Joey B & Reggie Rockstone.

The third, focused on movies and pop culture with personalities such as Vanessa_Gyan and Lydia Forson . Look forward to the next #AfrochellaSpaces this Sunday at 4pm.

Twitter Users To Gift A Dad A Car for Carrying His Daughter to School

Twitter at its best! Good fortune smiled on a man who was captured by MyJoyOnline’s award-winning photographer David Andoh carrying his daughter to school during the recent commercial drivers’ strike.

The photo attracted a lot of interest and sympathy from #TwitterGhana, amidst heated conversations about the strike.

#GhanaTwitter came together to find the man, after JoyNewsOnTV journalist Kenneth Darko Tweeted about a group of individuals offering to buy him a car!

It was ultimately reported that the man was found, with updates promised on next steps!

BHIM Concert 2021 Returns

#BhimConcert is back and promises to be bigger than ever! The highly anticipated annual Stonebwoy concert, dubbed “BHIM of Hope”, is taking place at the Grand Arena on 21st December.

Ahead of the concert, the award-winning Dancehall Artist has shown love to five lucky fans who won tickets in a giveaway.

Here is the Tweet announcing the winners of free tickets to the concert. Stonebwoy also Tweeted about an opportunity for young dance talents to feature in the #AfroDancehall cypher during the concert.

2021 NSMQ Francisca Lamini WASSCE Results goes viral on Twitter

Francisca Lamini, the first female student to make it to the finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in the past eight years, has gone viral for her outstanding WASSCE results, with 8 straight As.

The news was received with a lot of buzz and got reactions from well-known personalities including Samuel Atta Mensah, Managing Director of Citi FM Tweeting to congratulate her. Check some of reporting and reactions here.

Africa Games 2023: Local Organizing Committee outdoors logo, mascot and website

A Tweet from Citi Sports revealed the unveiling of the logo, mascot and website for the 13th African Games Accra 2023.

In a ceremony in Accra, the trifecta of reveals were referred to as triplets, with the logo being dubbed Akweley, the mascot, an eagle, named Akorkor, and the website referred to as the Tawiah. Aka. “the last born”.

Fifty-Four African countries are expected to compete in the games, bringing with them more than seven thousand athletes and officials.

Twitter launches customized emoji for Ghanaian rapper M.anifest's new album

Meanwhile, Twitter has unveiled its first custom hashmoji for Ghanaian artist Kwami Tsikata, famed as M.anifest with the launch of his new album, Madina To The Universe.

The roll-out of the new emoji, which has already generated a lot of excitement and conversation on Twitter, can be activated by Tweeting #MTTU #MTTUalbum #MadinaToTheUniverse.

The design of the custom space helmet emoji takes inspiration from the Madina to the Universe album cover art, which depicts a space suit-clad explorer taking off on a motorbike from Madina into space.

