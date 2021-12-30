TV3's Anita Akuffo glows in stunning red photo; fans hail her

Anita Akuffo has wowed many with her stunning beauty in a latest photo she shared on social media

The TV show host was seen beaming with smiles as she made a fashion statement in her attire

Anita is noted for almost always blowing her fans away with her beautiful photos

Ever-beautiful TV3 show host Anita Akuffo has warmed hearts on social media after she decided to drop a photo of herself looking as dashing as ever on the Gram.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Anita Akuffo was seen seated in what looked like a garden as she enjoyed what looked like a cocktail.

The TV show host was seen wearing a beautiful red dress and complimented her outfit with beautiful makeup.

Photos of TV3's Anita Akuffo. Source: Instagram/@ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo was seen wearing a bracelet made out of white pearls and also wore an emerald-themed red pair of earrings.

After posting the photo, Anita Akuffo captioned it:

"Let me buy you a drink"

Fans of the TV star react to the photo

Followers of Anita Akuffo took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared on her Instagram page.

TV star iammzgee came in with a comment in the form of a request:

"Okay venue please"

_naa_klorkor noted:

"Ahouf3 paa nie"

iamkarfah also commented:

"No lemme be your drink. Just drink me"

dezathegreat quizzed:

"What flavour?"

iam.nana_kwaku had this to say:

"Will be sooooo glad @ann_ita1"

osei3683 also asked:

"Can I come with my drinking cup @ann_ita1"

There were many comments that showed Anita Akuffo's new photo was really getting positive feedback from her fans and followers.

