Simona Strong has been spotted singing the national anthem in a video

She was singing to show support to the Black Stars who are currently in Cameroon

Ghana Black Stars is set to play Morroco in their first AFCON 2021 group game

Simona Ama Osei Strong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Vincent Kwaku Osei famed as Strongman Burner and Nana Ama Strong has been spotted in a new video.

Simona: Video drops as Strongman's daughter sings anthem to support Black Stars

Source: Instagram

The young girl was seen standing in their plush home as they sang the national anthem in support of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh