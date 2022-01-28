This week on #TwitterGhana: Milo sacked, Nana Aba launches Foundation

This week has been an eventful one with all the fun happening on Twitter

Among the biggest trends was the story of Black Stars officially parting ways with Milovan Rajevac

Nana Aba Anamoah, Black Sherif and a host of other interesting topics got highlighted this week on Twitter

For up to the minute updates on trending stories and news, Twitter remains the social media platform that keeps you informed.

This Week on Twitter #TwitterGhana captures the latest in music, movies, sports, entertainment and more you might have missed.

Photos of Epixode, Nana Ana Anamoah and Milovan Rajevac. Source: Instagram/@epixode, @thenanaaba, @milovanrajevac

Coach Milovan Rajevac part ways with Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially parted ways with the Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.

Rajevac came under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

GFA shared the news in a Tweet on Wednesday evening. Various media stations including TV3 analysed and discussed the news extensively as seen in this Tweet.

Joy997FM’s Sport Broadcast Journalist George Addo Jnr also Tweeted to express his thoughts on the sacking, and GTV Sports Tweeted an interesting question; asking if the GFA should’ve appointed the coach a second time? Share your thoughts with the hashtag #TeamGhana

AFCON Twitter Updates with Juliet Bawuah and Gary Al Smith continue

Though the Black Stars may be out of the #AFCON2021 tournament, Juliet Bawuah and Gary Al Smith are doing an amazing job keeping the Twitter community and football fans informed with commentary on all the latest happenings at the on-going tournament.

With custom hashtags - #AFCONwithJuliet & #AFCONwithGary, you are sure to stay up to date as the quarter finals set in.

You can always replay the Spaces recordings to catch up on the commentary and one-on-one interviews related to AFCON. Check out the latest Spaces from Juliet.

Nana Aba launches Heart Wide Open

On Wednesday, media personality Nana Aba, who is the most followed Ghanaian woman on Twitter Ghana, was trending as she launched her foundation, Hearts Wide Open.

The foundation was outdoored in a colourful event and is aimed at “supporting efforts to create opportunities for destitute yet talented citizens”.

TV personality Serwaa_Amihere, penned some beautiful & inspiring words about Nana Aba in a Tweet which said: “One thing about Nana Aba is, she has a good heart…”. See video snippets of the launch and reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter here.

Episode X Stonebwoy drops the Jehovah video

Theophilous Otoo known in the Showbiz circles as Epixode Music has finally dropped his official video for his captivating song titled ‘Jehovah’, which features Stonebwoy.

He took to his twitter handle to tweet about the news with his fans. The new song is a follow-up to his recently released song “Faya”, and produced by Samuel Ohemang Oware a.k.a DatBeatGod. Entertainment Blogger Kobby Kyei also posted the video in a Tweet.

Yaw Dyro – Long Time Ft Black Sherif Released

#yawdyrolongtime also trended this week with over 2000 tweets. Yaw Dyro has joined forces with reigning Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif aka Blacko, to release a potential new hit; “Long Time”.

Tweeting his reactions, a Twitter user known as Henry Knight applauded Blacko for his musical and lyrical talent. Here is the original Tweet by Yaw Dyro.

Asante Kotoko v Great Olympics

The AsanteKotoko_SC vs Great Olympics football match has been rescheduled for Friday, 28 January.

There is no doubt that this match will be eventful! Here is a Tweet posted by Asante Kotoko with the new date of the game. Follow the match and share your predictions with the hashtag #KotokoOlympics #KOTOLY

