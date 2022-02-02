The sisters of Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite have given people a sneak peek of the plush 5-bedroom house gift they received from their brother.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the beautiful edifices were put on display for all to see.

Many people were given a tour of the houses which were built in Wiamoase, the hometown of the Despite Group of Companies CEO.

A look into the home saw the place fitted with expensive-looking tiles and gadgets seen in most modern homes.

The 2-storey building homes were fully furnished and were ready to be occupied as attendees of the unveiling went through each room.

