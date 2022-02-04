Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with a set of photos she posted

The burgeoning singer and businesswoman was seen having a gym session

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online to the admiration of her followers

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman, Choqolate GH, has once again stunned social media with some scintillating photos which are causing traffic online.

In the latest set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she worked out at a gym.

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured lifting some weights in the photograph as she looked straight into a mirror.

She was wearing her gym clothes - a black t-shirt over a pair of bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with a pair of sneakers.

Choqolate GH, in another photo, was standing in front of a mirror while admiring the work she had put in to get her current stature.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"addicted Happi new month lover’s FEBRUARY please be good"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the burgeoning actress took to the comment section to shower words of praise on her.

youngemperor6 came in with the comment:

"My treasure"

morganisaac4 urged Choqolate GH on:

"Go girl"

vandaohard screamed:

"mega-deliscious!!"

agyemanattahpoku wished Choqolate GH well in the new month:

"Happy new month"

joelrayishman also wrote:

"So amazing"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photos.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

