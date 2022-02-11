Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Gloria Osei Sarfo has lost her mother. It is not known when the actress' mother passed but she announced the sad news on February 11, 2022.

In a post on her Instagram page, the Efiewura actress who has been left in tears stated that she had prayed for God to save her mother but it did not happen so. She thus wondered why God had left her mother to die.

Gloria Sarfo has lost her mother Photo source: @gloriasarfo

Source: Instagram

"Eiiiiiiiiii AWURADE NYAME. GOD I PRAYED!!! I BEGGED YOU TO SAVE MY MOTHER!!! I PRAYED I PRAYED I PRAYED!!!! WHY," she posted.

