A video showing the lookalikes of Kidi and King Promise roaming in town has caused a stir online

The duo appeared to be on the campus of the University of Ghana when some students spotted them

Many people rushed to their sides thinking they were the real musicians only to find out they were only replicas

A new video showing the lookalikes of musicians Dennis Dwamena famed as Kidi and Gregory Bortey Newman widely known as King Promise taking a stroll has gone viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'replicas' of the two popular artistes were seen roaming on the campus of what looked like University of Ghana, Legon.

The duo appeared to be taking a stroll when some students of the university spotted them and rushed to take photos with them.

It was upon reaching there that the students noticed that the two were not their actual icons but were rather their 'twin brothers'.

The lookalikes were seen dressed just like the celebrities and were also gesturing in the same way that the musicians carry themselves.

Students of Ghana's premier university were seen hailing the duo who were seen from afar as the real celebs.

King Promise's lookalike was seen in the video taking all the plaudits as some of the students were heard hailing him with the musician's name.

Fans react to the video of the lookalikes

Many social media users took to the comment section to react to the video of the lookalikes.

abena_gmb2020 wrote:

"I wish I could do a voice note here"

badguy.leza also noted:

"Charley the video Dey tear me"

ilovekweku had this to say:

"Them just dey je them"

