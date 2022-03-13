Actress Tracey Boakye has caused a stir at Afia Schwar's father's funeral when she rained money on some people

Seated, the traditional dancers approached Tracey Boakye who showed her riches by giving money to them in turns

Many people have reacted to the video and hailed Tracey Boakye for proving that she is indeed rich as she praises herself

Kumawood actress, and businesswoman, Tracey Boakye, has caused massive traffic at Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral when she dashed money to some people there.

Boakye is seen comfortably seated with the traditional dancers at the event approached him and lined up for some cash.

As customs demands, Tracey Boakye pulled out her purse and started bringing out 50 cedis note to the people.

It was a mad rush as the people would not let themselves be left out. They also wanted a share of the East Legon landlady, as Tracey Boakye is known, money.

There was this particular guy among the dancers who appeared aggressive as he would not even move away after getting his share of the money.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s video

The video has got many people reacting and praising Tracey Boakye for her gesture.

Some have hailed her accolades, with others calling her “show mama” for giving out the money.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

thatafricagirlgh: “Tracey the Show mama.”

buenorrich1: “Ahh this guy paaa. Ah well…. Moro his children go go school.”

uenr.voice_: “The boy bi eye red o ei.”

gossip_with_ajoa: “Sika na 3kasa sei.”

cuddles_hipsy: “Landlady 1.”

purps_p: “The guy’s just greedy.”

cassandra_akyiriembackup: “His only chick.”

asamoahbright09: “@tracey_boakye mummy show them.”

Afia Schwar gets fans emotional with video of her in church

Still on Afia Schwar's father's funeral, Schwar herself got people emotional with a video of her in church.

She was there with some family members, including her twin sons who stood behind her.

Afia displayed a soft aspect of her personality in church, where she had gone for her late father’s thanksgiving service and this got many people reacting.

In other news, Tracey Boakye got angry at a lady who told her she looked like Mercy Johnson.

