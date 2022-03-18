KK Fosu, a highlife performer, has urged the country’s young to find a way to make money on their own since there are people generating money every day in the country.

As the ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker puts it, the country’s structure has undergone a major shift, and the young should not sit back and whine but instead work hard to make their lives better.

KK Fosu remarked on the Kastle Entertainment Show that despite allegations that Ghana’s times are hard, some are making it big every day despite the accusations of others.

This would continue to be the case if you don’t go out of your comfort zone and recognize that you can create money on your own, as he mentioned on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

According to him, “We should not rely on anybody because Ghana will continue to remain like this for a long time to come since the system has changed tremendously from the days of Kwame Nkrumah.”

