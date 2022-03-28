Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding attracted top Ghanaian musicians to the plush and colourful ceremony

One of the top singers to perform at the wedding ceremony was Kelvynboy who was captured singing his Down Flat song

In the video many who came to support the business and his wife were seen spraying dollars on them

Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones is enjoying his fame at the moment all because of her plush wedding in Kumasi and Accra.

The traditional marriage of the rich young Ghanaian and Raychel, came off on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

And the white wedding officially came off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach in Accra.

Many Ghanaian singers stormed the wedding to perform and one of them is the man of the moment.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kelvynboy was spotted performing his hit song, Down Flat.

The newly signed couple couldn't control their love for the song as they hit the dance floor.

From the video, dollars were seen flying in the air while Kelvynboy was performing for Kojo Jones and his wife.

Raychel's mother blesses her in video ahead of wedding with Kojo Jones

Raychel Osei's mother has been spotted saying a final goodbye to her beautiful daughter in a loveable video.

The wedding of business mogul, Kojo Jones, and Raychel came off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach in Accra.

Prior to the groom stepping out of the ceremony, as custom requires her mother was in her room to give her final prayers.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Raychel was sitting on a chair while her mother was putting her veil on.

John Dumelo and wife pop up at the wedding

Kojo Jones got married to his heartthrob Raychel Osei. The marriage ceremony started with a plush traditional wedding in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 23.

The CEO of Empire Domus completed their ceremony with a plush white wedding on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The white wedding was held at Labadi Beach in Accra. Arriving at the wedding, Dumelo who happened to be one of the many prominent personalities at the ceremony, came with his wife, Gifty.

