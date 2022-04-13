The 23rd edition Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is almost here and events leading to Ghana's biggest night of music and awards have started

The annual open-air concert dubbed Xperience Concert which is held in the run-up to the awards night has been slated for April 18

Among the many Ghanaian stars to grace the concert include Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Fameye, Samini, Amerado, Kelvynboy, Joyce Blessing and DopeNation

In 2013, Koforidua was brought to a standstill when the nominees of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards made a grand stop in the city.

Sensational and chart-topping artistes thrilled fans as they performed back-to-back hits.

After 9 years, the VGMA makes a grand return to Koforidua with a galaxy of stars, for yet another unforgettable experience at the Jubilee Park, on April 18, Easter Monday, from 4 pm.

VGMA23 Xperience Concert. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Anticipation is all-time high, as the VGMA Xperience Concert is the first official open-air concert since 2019.

With chart-topping artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Fameye, Samini, Amerado, Kelvynboy, Joyce Blessing, Dopenation, Akesse Brimpong, and many more, the experience can’t be anything less than surreal. Gate Fee is absolutely Freeeeeeee, courtesy Vodafone.

The VGMA23 Xperience Concert (also known as Nominees Jam) is an amplified experience of music.

This edition comes with three key unique experiences - The Fan Park, The Music Lab and The Live Concert. The experience begins with the Fan Park at 4pm, featuring photo opps, art display, games, fashion, food and drinks.

This is followed by the VGMA Music Lab, a local talent performance /audition for upcoming acts, where best talent wins a produced song from a guest producer/judge.

The program will be climaxed with a live concert from best artistes, showing live on TV3, and streaming on Ghana Music Awards pages on Facebook and YouTube.

As part of the total music experience for Koforidua, the VGMA in Schools project will be extended to Pope John’s Senior Secondary School.

The aim is to expose students to the opportunities within the music business industry, while emphasizing the role of education in entertainment-based careers.

Source: YEN.com.gh