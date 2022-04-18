Star actress Nadia Buari has released a beautiful photo of all of her four daughters on social media

The latest photo shows the actress' children, including a set of twin girls, playing on a car at home

Nadia's photo has stirred loads of heartwarming reactions from social media users who have been impressed by her lovely family

Award-winning actress Nadia Buari has warmed hearts after sharing a rare family portrait on social media.

The photo shared by the actress showed all her four daughters, including a set of twins, playing at home.

In the photo sighted on Nadia's Instagram page, the actress' children are seen on a car parked on the compound. While the twins rest on the roof of the car, the two others rested on the car's bonnet.

Nadia Buari has shared a photo of her four daughters Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

One stood up at the far end of the car's roof while another sat on the tip of the bonnet with two in the middle. Just like they do in all their pictures, the children were either showing their back or sides to the camera.

From the photo, the children look to be growing steadily and beautifully and their mother seems to have fallen so much in love. Captioning the photo Nadia simply shared a love emoji.

Nadia's children get love from her followers

Nadia's photo of her children has got many of her followers hailing the actress' family as a beautiful one. Unlike in previous times when fans have questioned the actress as to why she has hidden the children's faces, everybody loved it.

babylordethefirst said:

"What a beautiful picture ❤️."

winaxwandeys said:

"Life in one picture ❤️."

hunkskasare said:

"Very adorable. Hmm how I wish to get some."

huduadams4 said:

"You have a beautiful family Nadia, so much appealing to my eyes."

