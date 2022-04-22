Akuapem Poloo has opened up about a car she flaunted on social media with a customized license plate

According to the actress, the car did not belong to her but rather she borrowed it from a friend to use

She added that she even customized a licence plate with her name just to flaunt it online as her newly-acquired ride

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo, has confessed to flaunting a friend's car on social media as if it was hers.

While speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Delay Show with host Deloris Frimpong Manso, Akuapem Poloo said she actually did not own the car she flaunted.

Delay threw a question to Poloo about a Honda Civic car she flaunted on social media which had a customized licence plate with the inscription "Poloo 1".

The actress, when asked the question, was fumbling and laughing as she bowed her head and started blushing.

According to Akuapem Poloo, the car did not belong to her and to make the 'branding' even more believable, she made the custom licence plate and placed it on the car.

Giving her explanation for the action, Akuapem Poloo said she was doing it for fame and not that she actually owned the car.

Social Media Users React To Poloo's Revelation

Many fans and followers of Akuapem Poloo took to the comment section under the video to react to the 'confession'.

mascot_ophixial had this to say:

"Eiiiii…fame, yoo"

a.y.e.l.y.i.n.e noted:

"I love her for being honest"

selma_nanayaa touted Delay's interviewing skills:

"Delay show!!!.wo b3 ka bibiaa"

arkosuaakyaa wrote:

"Fake life ankoaa answer"

Mark Okraku Mantey: No Responsible Ghanaian Would Listen To Twene Jonas

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has indicated that responsible citizens will never listen to Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas.

While speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Accra-based Hitz FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh in a report filed by myjoyonline.com, the government appointee said Ghanaians must develop the interest and habit of marketing the country positively so as to promote tourism.

“When you see that there is something on tourism, you should show interest don’t say you are different, you should show interest in tourism. When you step out and you have to speak about Ghana, speak good, say nice things about Ghana,” Mark Okraku-Mantey said.

