Some students of the University of Cape Coast accosted Kelvynboy over what they alleged to be unfair treatment

The Down Flat hitmaker was billed to perform in the Cape Coast-based university but decided to take an early rain check for another show

This did not go down well with some students of the school who decided to cause some commotion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some angry University of Cape Coast students have allegedly attacked ‘Downflat’ Hitmaker KelvynBoy known in real life as Kelvyn Brown on the school's campus.

Reports of the incident which are springing up on social media along with a video showed some upheavals late in the night.

Kelvynboy was seen being heckled by some aggrieved students of UCC over his decision to perform early and leave Cape Coast.

Photos of Kelvynboy. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reports have it that Kelvynboy was billed to perform at University of Cape Coast's 60th-anniversary launch.

However, the Down Flat crooner had equally been booked for an event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

So in a bid to satisfy both parties, Kelvynboy went to the campus of UCC first to perform so as to rush back as fast as possible to Accra to thrill the UPSA students.

Kelvynboy's plans were not satisfactory enough for the students of UCC who felt aggrieved that he wanted to perform early which is not noted for A-list artistes (noted for coming on stage almost at the end).

As a result, the UCC students prevented Kelvynboy from leaving as was seen in the video which is circulating on social media.

It took some security personnel to calm down the enraged crowd who were not backing down until their demands were met.

Kelvynboy was later 'released' to go after the students were told that they were going to be appeased.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr Drips In Gucci Shirt And Lemon Green Trousers; Fans React

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has dazzled in some classy outfits while posing inside his mansion in Accra.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the son of popular Ghanaian inventor and religious leader, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen looking dapper in his home.

Source: YEN.com.gh