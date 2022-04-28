Actress Tracy Boakye has shown off the plush hallway of her expensive residence as she flexed the tasteful inside furnishing

The Kumawood movie star was captured strutting her confidence in the pathway while sporting a long dress with deluxe accessories

The actress has got fans praising not just her fashion sense but her taste for quality furnishing as seen in her Instagram clip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Tracy Boakye has given fans a glimpse of the plush hallway of her expensive residence as she flexed the tasteful inside furnishing.

The actress sported a long dress paired with a handbag that matched her heels. She wore hair extensions that coordinated with her looks as well.

Besides being famous for her unique roles in movies, Tracy Boakye is also known for showing off her luxury residence and whips, including her recently acquired Lexus RX 350.

Photos of Tracy Boakye's plush hallway. Source: Tracy Boakye

Source: Instagram

Showing off her on social media

The mother of two has been spotted posing in her luxurious house with stunning interior and exterior or by her plush cars in the past.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The latest video showing the impressive furnishing inside the plush hallway has fans impressed. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Actress and entrepreneur Diamondappiah_bosslady reacted with love emojis.

Asare_bernice commented:

''The glow alone.''

Nash_Vee said:

''I like your style and taste for good things.''

Maame_gold_onlineshop said:

''My beautiful obaa yaa❤️''

Themeganthelion commented:

''Eeii efiewura mu professor.''

She_loves_traceyboakye said:

''Raise your hands for my pressure queen ❤️, beauty with brain.''

Tracy_boakye__girl commented:

''See efiewura guy guy walking majestically like no body's business .. 3y3 onaaaaa ne fie yaa asantewaa nie my real estate mogul. Multiple houses owner much love.''

Asamoahbright09 said:

''Eishhh Mummy ❤️❤️❤️ Give it to them hot hot .''

Iamobaahemaayaaachiaa commented:

''East legon landlady’s fo) nyinaaa madam.''

Hajia1248 asked:

''Efiewura Sister Tracey, can I be your house help anaa?''

Loviaattoh observed:

''I love your new fashion wears. Rich Big mummy tins.''

Tracey Boakye: Unedited Video Showing how Actress Looks in Real Life Gets Fans Talking

Not long ago, Tracy Boakye got many people talking after a video showing how she really looks in real life emerged.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh was not been edited, and it gives a clear picture of the actress, including her physique.

The video was shot at Tracey Boakye’s birthday dinner when she was thanking her guests for making time to celebrate with her.

Nana Aba Shares First Moment with Nadia Buari and Sister in 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah shared a rare moment with star actress Nadia Buari and her sister Samera Buari.

The trio met at a dinner organised by Facebook/Instagram for influencers on Wednesday, April 27.

In a video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram page, the General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM indicated that she had missed the two sisters.

Source: YEN.com.gh