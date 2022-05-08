Afia Schwar is making moves to scuttle the re-election of Chairman Wontumi as the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

Schwar who is known to have been a friend to Chairman Wontumi is now campaigning for his opponent Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

She shared a poster of Wontumi's opponent on her social media pages leaving many Ghanaians to wonder if she has switched because Wontumi hired Delay

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian comedienne and influencer Afia Schwarzenegger has landed a big blow to the efforts of Chairman Wontumi to be re-elected as Ashanti Regional NPP chairman.

Wontumi is facing a tough battle for his re-election which comes off in less than two weeks. According to the Daily Graphic, the NPP's regional executive elections will be held between May 27 to 29.

Schwar who is known to be close to Chairman Wontumi has rather thrown her weight behind his opponent, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.

Afia Schwar is campainging against Wontumi Photo source: @queenafiaschwarnegger, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a post on her Instagram page, Schwar has shared a campaign poster of Chairman Odeneho. Sharing the photo, the comedienne described Wontumi's challenger as:

"The foot soldier who understands foot soldiers."

Schwar's decision surprises fans

Afia Schwar's decision to campaign against Wontumi has raised eyebrows on social media.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Chairman Wontumi was among mourners at the funeral of Afia Schwar's father held on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman received massive cheers as he and his entourage arrived at the funeral grounds.

After condoling with Schwar and her family, Wontumi gave an amount of GHC4,000 as his funeral donation.

With such a history, not many people would have thought that Schwar will campaign against such a friend.

Strain on Schwar-Wontumi friendship over Delay

But it looks like their relationship has suffered a strain following the hiring of Delay to Wontumi's radio station in Accra.

Just after hr father's funeral, Afia Schwar shared a photo with Chairman Wontumi and suggested that he had given her a job.

In the caption that came with the post, Afia thanked Chairman Wontumi for the new role and asked her fans if they saw her new appointment coming.

But weeks after, Delay has been hired by Wontumi in a deal that saw her return to radio for the first time in over 10 years.

Following the news of Delay's move to Wontumi FM, Schwar came out that she never accepted any offer from Chairman Wontumi.

Source: YEN.com.gh