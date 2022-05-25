Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has married a new wife and his ex-wife seems to be in pain

She has spoken for the first time after the wedding and called the new wife, Maame Serwaah, names

Among other things, the ex-wife, Patricia, has accused Lil Win of maltreating, and beating her up

Kumawood actor Lil Win’s former wife, Patricia, with whom he has three children, all boys, has spoken for the first time after his second marriage.

Lil Win has married another woman, Maame Serwaah, who was based in America before their marriage.

Patricia seems to be very pained and bitter of the matter and she has not failed to let the world know how she feels about it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Patricia, in an interview, attacked Lil Win’s new wife with unprintable language.

She even attacked Maame Serwah’s physical appearance and said her breasts were too many for a person like her and described it badly in the Akan language.

Patricia again said in the Akan language that she is very sorry for the bad things that were in store for Maame Serwaah and her children because of her marriage to Lil Win.

According to her, she has never set eyes on Maame Serwaah before and so she does not really know her.

As any bitter ex-wife would do, Patricia added that Maame Serwaah snatched Lil Win with her riches, riches she claimed the new wife got from bathing old women and children abroad.

Following her rants, the interviewer asked her is she was still in love with Lil Win.

“Oh, not anymore. I used to really love him very much, but the pain he has brought to me is enough to take the love away,” she said.

Patricia went on to narrate how she made sacrifices for Lil Win, including giving him a 1,500 cedis someone gifted her.

To her, the actor never remembered the good things she did for him but only the bad and stood on it to break their marriage.

According to her, as if to say he was only managing her, Lil Win once told her that if he should get what he wanted, one day, he would have nothing to do with her.

However, because she was young and was in love, she did not know Lil Win meant his words until they started having serious issues in their marriage.

Patricia also accused Lil Win of beating her up but she would suffer in silence because of their children.

