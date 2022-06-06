Award-winning broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has caused a stir after sharing a photo of a pretty girl on social media.

Delay has been trending in the news following the resurgence of her banter with comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

Among many things, Afia Schwar has claimed Delay is a barren woman who has no biological child of hers. This claim has been disputed by many fans of Delay who claim she has a daughter who has been kept a secret.

Amid the rumours, Delay has sparked more confusion by sharing the photo of the all-grown who she referred to as Akosua. The photo shows the little girl in cornrow as she smiled broadly.

Interestingly, Delay deleted the photo from her page increasing people's belief that the girl is her daughter.

