A beautiful baby has stirred massive reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video whining her waist perfectly

The baby was seen in a heartwarming video bending her waist and dancing to Dorime beat in a captivating manner

Social media users penned down their thoughts about the video and wondered how the baby learnt to dance so fast

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A viral video of a little baby showing off incredible whining skills has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the beautiful video shared on Instagram by @blackbabiess_, the baby was seen rocking a diaper and a white coverall.

While the popular Dorime beat played, the baby moved her body, bent down and whined her waist like a professional.

Little baby whines waist like a pro Photo Credit: @blackbabies

Source: UGC

The cute video has gotten people gushing over the adorable baby and asking questions about how she learnt to dance.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Someone assumed to be the mother of the child was also sighted in the video watching in admiration.

People gush over the little baby

Amira Jackreece said:

"Little baby is such a stepper. How did she learn it?"

CommandoJere wrote:

"Omo this baby dance pass me ooo. I still dey learn work for where this one dey."

Samira Odo added:

"Awwww baby is a fire dancer. It's the seriousness and the diaper did me."

Collins Moses remarked:

"Wow ! This is incredible. At such an early age she can move like this. I am in awe."

Justin_Jnr2 noted:

"This baby would definitely dance to save her life in the future. Who taught her this at this age? Kids are so blessed."

She can dance for Africa: Absolutely amazing baby girl jumps on Buga by Kizz Daniel, dances with swag in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a baby took to the dance floor recently to take part in the viral Buga dance challenge made good by Kizz Daniel and her outing was good.

The little girl who has incredible confidence jumped on the Buga train without any form of fear or shyness as she did justice to it.

The video has found its way to Tiktok where it is currently melting hearts and where her fans are asking that she be added to the long list of Buga winners. The baby who danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel inside a room did well that her growing Tiktok fans are asking that she should be added as a winner.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng