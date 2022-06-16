Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel his world tour because he's suffering from a rare neurological disorder, the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

The syndrome was first discovered in 1907 by a neurologist of the same name and its symptoms differ from patient to patient

Most people with RHS reportedly become paralysed on one side of the face and their facial muscles may also become weak or stiff, preventing them from even smiling

Popstar Justin Bieber continues to battle against the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS). The superstar cancelled his world tour because of the virus.

RHS was reportedly discovered back in 1907 by a neurologist named Ramsay Hunt. It's an unusual neurological disorder that can paralyse the facial nerve. It can also cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth, according to those in the know.

Symptoms

AFP reports that RHS' symptoms differ from person to person. The publication adds that most people with RHS become paralysed on one side of the face and develop an ear rash which can cause severe discomfort or pain. Facial muscles may also become weak or stiff. Sometimes it prevents sufferers from smiling, according to the US National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

Causes

The outlet further reported that the disorder is caused by the varicella zoster virus. The virus also causes chickenpox in kids and shingles in grown-ups. Sometimes the virus remains asleep for decades in a person who has had chickenpox as a kid.

"When it is reactivated, the carrier develops shingles and in some cases RHS."

Treatment

In an article shared by eNCA online, the publication reports that RHS is generally treated by antiviral drugs such as acyclovir and famciclovir.

Justin Bieber shares health update

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that US artist Justin Bieber is continuing . The singer opened up about what he has been going through on his social media.

Justin Bieber is loved by an entire generation and is a pop icon. Justin says he has been comforted knowing that God is there for him. In an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room, friends got a look into Justin's dealing with his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In his Instagram stories, Justin wrote that he has "found comfort" in God. Justin Bieber says his faith in God is keeping him strong. He wrote:

"He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about. This perspective is giving me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."

