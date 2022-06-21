An employee was shaken when her manager shared her screen, revealing that she was actively looking for another job

Twitter user @_layaah almost fell off her seat and had to take to social media to share what had happened

People feel it's totally normal as not many companies value employees nowadays, leading to even the employed seeking jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Almost everyone sits at work scrolling through vacancies, wondering if they should take their chance.

However, leaving those tabs open when sharing your screen for a work presentation is self-sabotage.

A lady choked on her breath when her manager accidentally revealed she was looking for other work. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

It is no secret that most jobs these days pay the bare minimum and try to squeeze as much out of their employees as possible without any added benefits. So that's why jumping jobs is the norm these days.

Twitter user @_layaah was sitting down for a work presentation and almost fell out of her seat when her manager shared her screen. The good sis forgot to close the tabs where she was looking for jobs, revealing to the entire company that she’s clearly not happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My manager sharing her screen and she’s looking for jobs...”

Many people throw in their support for the manager in her job searching endeavours

By the looks of the comments, everybody is constantly job hunting, even if they are employed.

Companies do not value employees like they used to, yet they still wonder why they suffer a high employee turnover. The reality is, if you are not appreciated, you're going to go somewhere where you are.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_MelaninGoddes said:

“Me (the HR manager) conducting and exit interview trying to convince her to stay, knowing I’m also looking for another job lmao.”

@pobrcitamaynesa said:

“This IS what happens when companies refuse raises. It becomes the only way to get ahead in your career. It's like they don't wanna keep good people.”

@konyeik said:

“Embarrassing! Learning to share your window (the exact window you want to project) and not your desktop, showing every single file/page open on your system during virtual meeting presentation is a skill everyone must have.”

@purplleReign said:

“His promises are yes”: Woman excitedly posts about landing new job, proud netizens send praises

In related news, popular South African website, Briefly News reported that as citizens of Mzansi, many of us know how hard it can be to land stable job opportunities and when we do find employment, we need to hold on with both hands.

One excited woman has taken to social media to proudly celebrate finding a new job at Capitec Bank, thanking and praising God Almighty for her achievement.

Yolanda Duka, who formerly worked at The Foschini Group, posted on LinkedIn to commemorate the special moment.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za