vA new video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion has popped up and it is making waves online

The new video produced by a videographer, Von Kyere, shows more intimate details of the actress' much-talked-about

Just like an earlier video by Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, the new video is stirring loads of reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media after a video of her Trassaco estate mansion popped up online.

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Luchy Donalds was wowed by the magnificence of Jackie's house and was heard showering accolades.

Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion is causing a stir online Photo source: @sammykaymedia, @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

For her, Queen J's Villa, as she called Jackie's house, was no ordinary mansion but a castle. In her excitement, Luchy showed many parts of the house which had never been seen on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video stirred loads of mixed reactions on social media after it emerged online with many people sharing different opinions.

Following the Luchy Donald's video, another video of Jackie's house has surfaced online showing more exclusive details inside the house.

The video which was put together by videographer Von Kwame Kyere and posted on various blogs on Instagram showed the aerial view of the big house.

It also showed the interior including the queenly-looking bedroom, the closet, office space, kitchen, and other places.

Check below for the video s sighted on Instagram page @sammykaymedia:

Fans wow by Jackie Appiah's mansion

The video has excited many fans of Jackie who have praised her achievements and thrown shades as well.

kabbs_berlin said:

"Oh now we know the boss lady ☝."

kwekuewudzi said:

"Where are the slay queens? After sleeping with dogs and people's husbands what have you got? Hard work pays. You'll never hear anything negative about Jackie. God bless all our hardworking ladies. May God bless your hustle. ."

pablotmboss said:

"When she was crying in movies u think is easy,,now she don build mansion u people dey say sh!t,, u too cry some n build ,,siatos."

mzty2020_collection said:

"Kyer3 S3 3y3 classy ankasa✌️3ny3 shine shine borbor room no bi."

fordjour_patricia said:

"Is that 5star Hotel?this doesn't look like a house."

obidoba_queenabeth said:

"What a wow Well done Jackie You deserve all and more ... I admire your selflessness❤️."

Jackie Appiah buys Trassaco mansion

Jackie Appiah bought herself the new house at Trasacco estate in late 2021. She is said to have moved into the two-storey building in December 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful house also has a swimming pool. Videos of the plush mansion popped up showing the interior and compound.

Jackie Appiah's TV In Her Trasacco Mansion Costs GHC135k

Aside from all the recreational facilities, the actress' building is filled with many other things for her entertainment.

Jackie's television set in the living room is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated GHC135,000.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh