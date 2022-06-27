MOG Music says he was introduced to masturbation by an old acquaintance when he was an SHS student

The gospel musician spilled the beans on the Delay Show, blaming the genesis of his addiction on his naivety about sex

He added that it took the intervention of the Holy Spirit to break free from the holds of masturbation despite the numerous deliverance sessions he partook in

Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as MOG Music, has opened up about his addiction to masturbation in high school and how it nearly destroyed him.

In an interview with Delay, the musician revealed that he had come home from school for vacation when an old friend showed him how to engage in the act.

When I came home [for the holidays], I met one of my old friends. [Around the time] he came to my house, I was still a virgin. I had not had sex with a woman yet. He was also in a boys' school and he told me that he has found ways in which I can satisfy myself sexually without having sex with anyone.

Although I had earlier repented from my bad ways, there were still some bad traits I found difficult to let go of. He taught me how to masturbate in senior high school. It was going on through secondary school. It wasn't that intensive. The desire was not that intense. But after I gave my life to Christ, the desire became strong. Although I had given my life to Christ, I was still masturbating behind the scenes.

MOG said that a 7-day prayer session with his campus prayer secretary and a 21-day fasting and prayer session with a visiting pastor all proved futile. He added that he could stay away from the act for a week but suffer a relapse and go back to intense masturbation.

Deliverance sessions failed to salvage the situation and the 'Be Lifted' crooner confessed to feeling guilty about the act.

It felt like I was under a trance. If I did not do it, I would not be okay. After I was done, I would feel guilty. This went on for more than five years. My father once caught me in the act. He lashed me mercilessly.

MOG disclosed that he was able to put a stop to the act with the help of the Holy Spirit. He said he was alone at home and after he had applied soap to his hands to begin the act, a feeling of guilt swept over him and he prayed a sincere prayer to the Holy Spirit to deliver him. He stated that a cool air swept over him in the bathroom and he sensed something leave him, killing whatever sexual desires he had.

