Singer JJC Skillz has taken to social media to announce the official separation from his wife, Funke Akindele Bello

The entertainer released a statement on his official Instagram page while sharing details about the reason for their decision

According to JJC, things have been difficult between them for two years and he moved out of the house on her insistence

After months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz has announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family and things are now beyond repair.

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele part ways. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at the insistence of his wife.

“3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship,” JJC’s announcement read in part.

The singer stressed that they are now pursuing their lives separately and still need to discuss issues such as their children’s custody.

See his post below:

They are both cheating, JJC's son Benito

In May 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that JJC's son, Benito, sparked reactions on social media after spilling secrets about the true state of his dad's union with the actress.

Benito in a video shared on social media disclosed that things have been bad between Funke and JJC for two years, adding that the actress is not entirely who she seems to be.

The young man equally claimed that both his dad and step-mum have been cheating on each other in the marriage.

Devil is a liar, JJC dismisses rumours of marital crisis

In April 2022, JJC attempted to quench rumours and speculations that all had gone sour between him and the actress.

JJC shared a loved-up photo of himself with Funke and their twin sons and noted that the devil is a liar. Funke Akindele on the other hand also reacted to JJC’s post and noted that she and the kids also miss him.

