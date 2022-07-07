Ghanain actress Martha Ankomah has impressed numerous Ghanaians with her decent way of dressing

YEN.com.gh compiled five different occasions her choice of dress attracted praise from multiple people

The actress has in recent times become famous for covering up and not showing as much skin as some of her counterparts in the industry

Martha Ankomah is one of the most well-known actresses in Ghana and has starred in multiple blockbuster movies, which has given her nationwide acclaim.

Aside from her popularity as an actress, Ankomah has gained popularity for something else, her fashion sense.

Ghanaians are in love with the way Martha dresses as she covers up all the time and hardly shows skin like most of her counterparts in the entertainment industry.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos that made Ghanaians fall in love with her fashion sense.

1. Martha smiles for the cameras as she poses in a beautiful long deep brown dress mixed with peacock-like colours, making her look as bright as the feathers of a peacock.

2. The legendary actress once again dazzled fans with bright green attire with blue water drop designs all over it, making her look as fresh as morning dew.

3. Over here, she looked like fine wine as her beautiful outfit perfectly blended wine and blue together.

4. Ghana's real-life Disney princess, Martha, stunned fans with this gown fit for a queen as she looked like royalty in it.

5. The queen had folks gushing over as they fell in love with the beautiful rich flare dress she had on. Her nice smile complimented the dress well.

