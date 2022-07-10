Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger says she has invoked curses against singer Mzbel for claiming she (Afia Schwar) slept with a dog for money in Kumasi

The outspoken entertainer called her estranged friend a thief while explaining why Mzbel peddled falsehoods about her

Afia Schwar sat for an interview on the United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, where she stressed she does not care if Mzbel dies

Comic actress Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that she has invoked curses against singer Mzbel over claims that she slept with a dog for money.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, the outspoken media personality recalled when she went viral over the disparaging claims.

Afia Schwar explained that Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, once had an affair with her (Afia Schwar) boyfriend but went ahead to peddle falsehoods about her when she confronted Mzbel about it.

For defaming her, Afia Schwar said she had invoked curses on her estranged friend over the false claims.

Watch the video below:

