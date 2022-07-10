Popular Nigerian child comedian, Emanuella, has now addressed claims about her and billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

On Facebook, a fan questioned the young girl on if she was truly getting marriage proposals from Nwoko

Emanuella was quick to debunk the claim and noted that it was nothing but fake news and fans have reacted

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian child star, Emanuella, has caused a buzz after she finally addressed rumours about her and billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Over time, some social media users had been peddling rumours that Nwoko had been proposing marriage to the 11-year-old girl.

One fan took things a step further on the child comedian’s official Facebook page by asking if it is true that her family are already submitting marriage list to Ned Nwoko.

Comedian Emanuella speaks on if Ned Nwoko really proposed marriage to her. Photos: @officialemanulla, @princenednwoko

Source: UGC

The Facebook user with the name Peace Samuel wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“Rumors ooo, I don't know how truth it is that Ned Nwoko is already receiving marriage list from your parents.

Pls if it true bby girl please don't spoil your future. U don't know what marriage is.

I love you Soo much and will always wish the best for you.”

Emanuella then took to the comment section to react to the fan’s post. The young girl shut down the claims and called it fake news.

She wrote:

“Fake news ma. Thanks.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Comedian Emanuella debunks claim of getting marriage proposal from Ned Nwoko. Photo: Emanuella

Source: Facebook

Internet users react to Emanuella’s reaction to Ned Nwoko rumours

Read what some of them had to say below:

Eraoflagos:

“Whoever started this rumor should be legally punished. How and why do they think sharing all these kind of information to mislead people is a good thing? I saw it on Twitter yesterday as well.”

Ayam_bheee:

“Naso Regina take debunk her own o.”

Hsbykoko:

“Ned likes fair girls or white women no worry!”

Obyadat:

“Emmanuella is not Ned's spec..He likes them yellow and pretty .”

Realmrlevelup:

“You obviously don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that it’s fake news. These bloggers just want to trend. Most of them lack contents. Anything to trend.”

Monire_ayo:

“Una dey whine me? Marriage list bawo.”

Interesting.

Regina Daniels' mother taxes her for 'omugwo' fee

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, have continued to banter and share bonding moments.

In a recent post shared on the film star’s Instagram page, her mother was seen taxing her to pay for omugwo (babysitting).

Rita was seen counting several $100 bills as she explained that she has to task her daughter for omugwo.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng