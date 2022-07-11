It has taken actress Regina Daniels no time to start flexing after the delivery of her last baby seeing as she has been spotted outdoor with her two sons

The actress welcomed her second child on June 29 and she had tagged this the best gift to her first son, whose birthday happened to be the same day

Her friends and followers flooded her comment session as usual as they wrote lovely things about the actress and her sons

Nollywood actress and movie producer Regina Daniels who has just welcomed her second child has been spotted on an outdoor outing with her sons.

The actress had shared lovely pictures of herself looking 'peng' with her sons, and she captioned the post:

“My bragging right. Mum of two, rich mum energy”.

Regina out with het sons. Credit: @regina.daniels

Today makes it one week and five days after the actress and her hubby Ned Nwoko welcomed her new son.

Check out the post below:

Fans react to pictures of Regina with her sons

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Khloe and Maria, popular skit maker Broda Shaggi and others have all reacted to the post on Instagram. Khloe, however, made a joke about Regina being ready for "boy number three" already, but the mother of two funnily replied "mba nu" (no). Check out some of their comments below:

“You want #3 now now ”

“Big Reg”

“Mother of two looking sxxy .”

“Boss mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

“Mummy boys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

