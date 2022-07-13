Tik Tok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has shown her grandmother for the first time.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Asantewaa is seen giving off some dance moves with her granny.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Asantewaa, who was seemingly returning from work, wearing his nursing uniform.

Asantewaa has shown off her grandmother in a dance video Photo source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Her grandmother, who was in a blue dress, joined her in the video as Asantewaa did one of her dance moves.

Moments into their dance, the old lady got tired and could not continue. She was urged by Asantewaa to continue amid some laughter.

After pulling her back, Asantewaa's grandmother joined her again and tried to repeat the Tik Tok star's moves.

