Nigerian child comedian and actress Emmanuella of Mark Comedy is celebrating her 12th birthday, and it is a big deal for her

This comes days after little Emanuella was seen in a video whining her waist in a skintight dress as she danced to Gentility

Fans and followers of the child comedian have stormed her social media pages to pen birthday messages to her

Popular comedian and actress Emmanuella is in a celebration mood today, July 22, as she clocked a new age.

An excited Emmanuella took to her Facebook page to share lovely pictures as she marked her 12th birthday.

Emmanuella announced that she is now 12 years old. Credit: @emmanuella @markangelcomedy

In a short post, the comedienne said God has been faithful to her as she called on her fans and followers to celebrate with her.

Sharing the pictures, Emmanuella wrote:

“Today is my birthday. I am now 12 years old. (Big Girl ) God has been faithful to me. Rejoice with me, and I love you all."

Her uncle Mark Angel also penned a birthday message to her. He wrote:

"Happy birthday @officialemanuella More blessing on you my dear ❤️."

See the post below:

Fans pen sweet messages as Emmanuella marks birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages from her fans and followers. See some of them below:

Ashford Ashbragger Chimombe:

"You have been 12 years since I was 18 now I am 32 you still there ..we love you here in Zimbambwe we call you our land is our prosperity chiramba kusakara GUshongO Baba Bona"

Chol Abuol Cholmakuacdit:

"Happy birthday to you young girl, God Almighty bless you abundantly with wisdom and numerous ages in the future."

Princess Dookeran:

"Happy Birthday to you my dear may God continue to shower his choices blessing upon you with lots of love health strength prosperity and many more years to come with love enjoy every moment of it keep smiling always."

Emmanuella whines waist in tight skin dress

The top comedienne recently caught the attention of social media users with a dance video.

The video of Emmanuella surfaced in the online community, and many couldn’t help but point out how she has evolved from the little girl they used to know just a few years ago.

Emmanuella was seen busting moves to Wande Coal’s viral Gentility song in the dance video, which caught the attention of netizens.

Source: Legit.ng