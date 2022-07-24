Nigerian talent manager Teebillz share a cute but funny video of him and his son Jamal having some good moments

In the video, Jamal could be heard calling Davido ‘Baba Imade’ as he went on to use the singer's popular slang ‘Tule Jor’

The singer could only laugh it out with his response as the video stirred lovely reactions from many of Davido’s fans

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamal is making headlines over a video of him and his dad and talent manager Teebillz, who shared it online.

Teebillz said he misses his son as he shared a video of them bonding together as they wore cute smiles.

Video of Jamal and his dad Teebillz. Credit: @teebillz @davido

Jamal, who is a best friend of Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke could be heard saying:

“Baba Imade Tule jor.”

Sharing the video, Teebillz wrote:

“I miss my lil man like crazy Baba Imade @davido Tule jor! Blessings on blessings broski .”

See the post below:

Davido went on to share the video on his Instastory as he couldn’t help but laugh it out.

See the singer's post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_ngumimi:

@davido Why are you threatening your son in-law."

don_muller2053:

"@davido abeg sorry for our boy ."

mushine_zay_:

"Na asset value asset ❤️❤️❤️."

uyota_condo:

"His laughter is contagious."

Source: Legit.ng