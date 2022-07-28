Ghanaian Musician Becca Shows Off Luxurious Home With Beautiful Interior In New Photos
- Ghanaian musician Becca has shown off her luxurious home with beautiful interior in some photos she shared on her Instagram page
- The music icon gave fans a sneak peek of her luxurious lifestyle as she slayed in the beautiful photos leaving many stunned
- The photo had folks gushing over the musician's beauty, with celebrities like Mzvee and Salma Munim showing their admiration
Ghanaian music icon, Becca, has shown off her luxurious home in some new photos leaving peeps impressed.
The beautiful interior of the edifice was complimented by Becca's gorgeous self as she slayed in a beautiful outfit.
The veteran music artist looked stunning in a long sleeve silk top and a designer red skirt. The photos had many impressed as they took to the comment section to fawn over Becca.
Throwback photo of Tracey Boakye and fiancé Frank Ntiamoah pops online, many hail him for keeping it a secret
Celebrities like Mzvee and Salma Munim showed love to Becca as they expressed their admiration. Becca keeps getting even more beautiful as time passes, and with each photo she shares on Instagram, she stuns Ghanaians with her exquisite looks.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some heartwarming comments made by Becca's admirers.
Social Media Reactions
u_r_cute_dats_y_i said:
Classy as always
rapkey_official showed love to Becca
Too cute love from❤️❤️
jackchasterradioguy reacted to the photo:
Such a beauty ❤️❤️
sylviawoodeamissah could not hold back her admiration:
Woooooooooooooosh you looking ravishing
winifreddwomo also wrote:
Sweet sixteen FOREVER young
son_of_dampare wrote:
Mother of Nature
