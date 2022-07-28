Khloe Kardashian's ex-hubby Lamar Odom has reacted to the news that she's going to have another child with Tristan Thompson

Lamar, who was married to the stunner from 2009 to 2016, shared that the reality TV star should have "hollered" at him for another baby

The footage of the former basketball star's reaction to the reports was shared by The New York Post's Page Six column, according to reports

Lamar Odom has reacted to the news that his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, is expecting another bundle of joy with Tristan Thompson.

The former basketball player tied the knot with the reality TV star in 2009. They separated in 2016 after the finalisation of their divorce.

It's reported that Kim Kardashian's sister is having another child with Tristan even though they're no longer dating. They already share a four-year-old daughter, True.

Reacting to the reports, Lamar Odom laughed out loud when he had that his ex-wife and Tristan were expecting another child. IOL reports that the 42-year-old said:

"They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that."

The New York Post's Page Six column apparently shared the footage of Lamar's reaction.

Khloe kardashian and Tristan went their separate ways after the basketballer cheated on her. According to reports, he even fathered another child while they were still together.

Lamar Odom says Khloe Kardashian deserves the best

In related news, popular South African website, Briefly News reported that Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has reacted to the news of her ex-lover Tristan Thompson siring a child with another woman.

This came days after the basketballer apologised to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed that he sired a child with another woman while still dating the reality TV star.

The drama surprised many, considering how Tristan had refused the claims of being the father to the child, born on December 1, 2021. According to People, the mother of his latest child, Maralee Nichols, had even sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

